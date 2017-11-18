‘My mother’s house is engulfed in flames!’ 911 caller says about deadly Four Oaks fire

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have released a 911 call about the deadly fire Friday morning in Johnston County.

“I need the fire department. My mother’s house is engulfed in flames!” the caller yelled as the home burned.

Right now, investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the early-morning fire at the mobile home.

Crews say they arrived around 5 a.m. to find the Four Oaks home on Oliver’s Grove Road already fully engulfed.

“Oh my God, this is horrible, this is horrible,” the 911 caller said.

Family members identified the victim as 65-year-old Kay Allen, who died on her birthday.

“It’s her birthday, it’s her birthday,” the 911 caller can also be heard saying between sobs.

A man on the same 911 call said he and Allen’s daughter were at the home just five hours earlier, helping Allen.

Allen’s dog named Curly Bob also died in the blaze.