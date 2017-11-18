‘My mother’s house is engulfed in flames!’ 911 caller says about deadly Four Oaks fire

By Published: Updated:
Kay Allen, 65, and her dog Curly Bob died in the fire. Photo courtesy of Allen family.

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have released a 911 call about the deadly fire Friday morning in Johnston County.

CLICK TO VIEW LARGER PHOTOS

“I need the fire department. My mother’s house is engulfed in flames!” the caller yelled as the home burned.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view more photos

Right now, investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the early-morning fire at the mobile home.

Crews say they arrived around 5 a.m. to find the Four Oaks home on Oliver’s Grove Road already fully engulfed.

“Oh my God, this is horrible, this is horrible,” the 911 caller said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Family members identified the victim as 65-year-old Kay Allen, who died on her birthday.

“It’s her birthday, it’s her birthday,” the 911 caller can also be heard saying between sobs.

A man on the same 911 call said he and Allen’s daughter were at the home just five hours earlier, helping Allen.

Allen’s dog named Curly Bob also died in the blaze.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s