1 taken to hospital after NC college van involved in 3-vehicle crash in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Campbell University van was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Garner on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on U.S. 401 South (Fayetteville Road) at Mechanical Boulevard, officials said.

A car and a pickup truck were also involved in the crash. A CBS North Carolina photographer at the scene said there were Campbell University students in the van, but there was no word on how many.

Most of the road is blocked in the area, but traffic is moving around the wreck on the shoulder of the road.

An ambulance took one woman from the wreck to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said that all other injuries were minor.