NC dad and son escape plane crash with no injuries

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) — The FAA is investigating after a small plane crashed in Bladenboro.

According to Bladen County Emergency Director, Bradley Kinlaw, the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Kinlaw said it was a single-engine plane.

An officer with the Bladenboro Police Department said the plane was being operated by Robert Hester and his son, Eddie Hester. Both were able to escape the crash with no injuries.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said the plane crashed into the pine trees off of Highway 131 near the Hardee’s in Bladenboro.

Robert and Eddie said they had a normal takeoff. They had only been in the air for about five minutes and were coming down for landing when Eddie said the plane started losing power.

“The motor just started bogging and I had no power,” Eddie said.

The two said the plane skidded when it crashed into the woods.

Eddie says he has plans to fly his second plane later Saturday.

