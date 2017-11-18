NC man facing meth trafficking charge after drugs found in vehicle, deputies say

CANDLER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man on multiple drug charges.

Deputies say Harley Lane Weatherly, 38, of 25 Molly Lane in Candler was taken into custody earlier this week.

Weatherly’s vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation Wednesday, according to a report from deputies.

Investigators say a K-9 searched his vehicle.

That search led to the seizure of 46 grams of methamphetamine, 17 ecstasy pills, 15 suboxone pills, five Percocet pills, 6.1 ounces of marijuana, another small bag of methamphetamine, several scales and empty baggies, and $900.

Weatherly is charged with the following:

• Felony possession of methamphetamine

• Felony trafficking methamphetamine

• Felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule 1 & 2 controlled substance

• Felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule 3 controlled substance

• Felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana

• Felony maintaining a vehicle for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

Weatherly was released from the Henderson County Jail on a $47,250 secured bond, according to the report.