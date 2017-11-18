New country music single takes aim at kneeling during National Anthem

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — An 1990s country music star has released a new song taking aim at those who take a knee during the National Anthem.

Neal McCoy debuted his new single, “Take a Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take a Knee)” on Facebook Live.

“I’ve been on 15 USO tours,” McCoy says. “I’ve entertained our troops in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and all over the world. So, no, this is not a money grab. This is a guy that believes in our country, that does not like people kneeling, not standing with their hands over their hearts, for the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. That’s what I’m about.”

As of Nov. 18, McCoy has said the Pledge of Allegiance on social media for 681 consecutive days.

McCoy also recently took aim at the GQ cover naming former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick “Citizen of the Year.”

“If you haven’t seen it they named their GQ ‘Citizen of the Year’ for 2017, Colin Kaepernick,” McCoy said. “Now, I didn’t read the article, I saw it when I was driving, I understand they’re probably going to say he’s done a lot for Civil Rights and everything, and maybe he has. Maybe whatever he was trying to do, with civil unrest, maybe African Americans being treated wrong, or not equally, and some of that’s right. Maybe that’s what he was trying to do. But, taking a knee during the National Anthem at a professional NFL game is not the way to do it.”