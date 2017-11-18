SBI investigating police-involved shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police were involved in a shooting after someone in a car fired several shots that injured a woman Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday while police were at a call near the 400 Block of Orange Street, according to a news release from Henderson police.

While officers were at the scene, they heard gunshots nearby at the intersection of Walnut and Pettigrew streets, police said.

Police said a 33-year-old woman was shot during the incident.

While police were at the scene, a gold Lexus sped toward officers with a passenger “still brandishing his firearm,” the news release said.

A Henderson officer fired at the Lexus while another officer began chasing the car, officials said.

The Lexus driver received a single gunshot wound to his lower leg and was treated and released.

Less than a block from the scene, a passenger got out of the Lexus and ran. That person is still on the run, police said.

A third passenger and the driver were taken into custody.

The SBI is currently handling the shooting investigation and the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, which is the department’s policy, police officials said.

Both people taken into custody were charged in the shooting of the 33-year-old woman.

If anyone has information about the at-large suspect or the incident, police said to contact the SBI or Henderson Police Department.

Callers may also call Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925 or by using the P3 app on a smartphone or tablet device. Callers may remain anonymous.