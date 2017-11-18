Thousands turn out for 73rd Raleigh Christmas Parade

PHOTOS: 73rd Raleigh Christmas Parade View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo by Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina Photo by Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina Photo by Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina Photo by Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina Photo by Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina Photo by Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the 73rd Raleigh Christmas Parade, the thousands of people showed up and showed out.

Drumlines got the crowd moving their feet, while dancers got their hips to sway for the parade, hosted by the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association, also known as Shop Local Raleigh.

A few favorite cartoon characters also got children giggling.

“In the world that we live in today this is the most beautiful orchestra of every race, every age, every background and everybody loves each other and says ‘Merry Christmas.’ And what’s better than that?” said Paige Rainey, a New Orleans native who’s grown to call Raleigh home.

Nolan Davis, of Raleigh, added, “It’s just– it’s a hometown event. (Even) though we’re a large city, it’s a hometown. It’s just a good feeling out here getting us ready for the holidays.”

Dozens of floats filled with color and music brought cheer, including the one from the CBS North Carolina team.

Many good boys and girls wanted to make sure our news team got a message to Santa Claus.

CBS North Carolina asked dozens of kids what they wanted from Mr. Claus, and they were well prepared with their answers.

“I want a Barbie dream house,” answered one eager girl.

A trio lining the front of the crowd told CBS North Carolina, “A lot of dollars… I want some gel pens… I want a million dollars.”

One girl had at least three items on her list for Santa.

“A little laptop and some very pretty mittens for Christmas and some boots — some snow boots,” she listed off.

CBS North Carolina set out to find St. Nick, and track him down.

Santa’s advice to the children, “Just send me a list, get something in the mail,” he suggested.

Just around noon, Santa Claus turned the corner onto Fayetteville Street, and eager children crossed their fingers for a Merry Christmas.