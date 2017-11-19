14-month-old NC girl dies after abuse reported, sheriff says

SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) – A 14-month-old Robeson County girl died in a Durham hospital Saturday night after she was abused, the Robeson County Sheriff says.

According to Sheriff Ken Sealy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the child was first taken to a hospital in Lumberton before being taken to Duke Medical Center in Durham, Friday around 6 p.m.

Sealy confirms that the child was picked up by EMS on Rennert Road, five miles southwest of Hope Mills, and taken to the hospital.

Sealy adds that the child had bruises all over her body.

Deputies have one person of interest in the case but there have been no arrests at this time.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.