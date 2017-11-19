3 briefly trapped after tractor-trailer and pickup truck collide in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were briefly trapped in a two-vehicle crash in north Raleigh Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 4:35 p.m. along Westgate Road at Glenwood Avenue just south of the Glenwood interchange with I-540, according to Raleigh fire officials.

By 5:45 p.m., three people were freed from their vehicle.

The crash happened under the Glenwood Avenue overpass and involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, which was flipped on its side during the wreck.

No other details were immediately available.