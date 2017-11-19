3 briefly trapped after tractor-trailer and pickup truck collide in Raleigh

By Published: Updated:
Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were briefly trapped in a two-vehicle crash in north Raleigh Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 4:35 p.m. along Westgate Road at Glenwood Avenue just south of the Glenwood interchange with I-540, according to Raleigh fire officials.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

By 5:45 p.m., three people were freed from their vehicle.

The crash happened under the Glenwood Avenue overpass and involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, which was flipped on its side during the wreck.

No other details were immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s