Man detained after woman’s throat slashed, deputies say

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has detained a person of interest after a woman had her throat slashed Sunday morning.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to an assault at a home on Padgett Street on Utica Mill Hill near Seneca.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman with her throat cut. The sheriff’s office began an investigation and notified an on-call investigator.

Evidence was compiled and deputies were able to identify a possible person of interest.

An investigator with the case reported that deputies found a man walking along Goddard Avenue, who is believed to be the person of interest.

Deputies are holding Diviero Delaney Manley, 27, of Seneca on a Temporary Custody Order based on the provided evidence, officials said.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and formal charges for Manley are pending.