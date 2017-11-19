NC church makes meals for 30,000 to celebrate its 138th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One church decided to celebrate its 138th anniversary a little bit differently than most on Sunday morning.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church partnered with the non-profit Feeding Children Everywhere to feed over 30,000 people.

They did this by filling bags with food like lentils, rice, dried veggies and Himalayan salt.

WNCT spoke with Chick-Fil-A at University Commons owner, Ben Dixon, about the energy of the volunteers in the room.

“They’re really excited. They’re just producing meals and they realize it is for a good cause,” said Dixon. “You can hear the crowd now. They are producing a lot of meals.”

WNCT spoke with Feeding Children Everywhere event manager, Keriann Roe, who told us the importance of this congregation giving its time.

“We are a company solely run (by) volunteers, and so we need and love for people to help us out because everyone wants to make a difference,” said Roe.

The church was able to fill up all of the bags of food in less than an hour’s time.