NC church makes meals for 30,000 to celebrate its 138th anniversary

By Published:
Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church members on Sunday. WNCT photo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One church decided to celebrate its 138th anniversary a little bit differently than most on Sunday morning.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church partnered with the non-profit Feeding Children Everywhere to feed over 30,000 people.

They did this by filling bags with food like lentils, rice, dried veggies and Himalayan salt.

WNCT spoke with Chick-Fil-A at University Commons owner, Ben Dixon, about the energy of the volunteers in the room.

“They’re really excited. They’re just producing meals and they realize it is for a good cause,” said Dixon. “You can hear the crowd now. They are producing a lot of meals.”

WNCT spoke with Feeding Children Everywhere event manager, Keriann Roe, who told us the importance of this congregation giving its time.

“We are a company solely run (by) volunteers, and so we need and love for people to help us out because everyone wants to make a difference,” said Roe.

The church was able to fill up all of the bags of food in less than an hour’s time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s