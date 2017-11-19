Nearly 1.5 million expected on NC highways over Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is no place like home for the holidays, but Thanksgiving travel can be stressful.

Gas prices are up, but officials with AAA don’t believe that’s going to stop people from hitting the road this week.

“I’m sure with demand we’ll probably see some additional increases as well. Because of the holiday being important family time, I do believe people are just going ahead with travel plans,” said Sandra Horton, general manager for AAA.

Nearly 1.5 million people are expected to flood the highways in North Carolina, a new travel record.

More people are flying too. Airlines for America says 28.5 million Americans booked flights in the 12-day Thanksgiving travel period, that’s up 3 percent from last year.

The Gershowitz family is headed to Tampa for Thanksgiving. They’re from Virginia but drove to RDU Airport to fly to Tampa.

“… we were able to find good, affordable tickets out of this airport so we thought we’d fly instead of drive,” said Laura Gershowitz.

The family decided they didn’t want to repeat travel mistakes of the past.

“When we fly the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the airport is usually crowded,” said Gershowitz. “A lot of times there’s terrible delays. Sometimes we’ve got stuck in the airport before at night and that’s really terrible and so we just wanted to avoid both the highway and the airport rush and fly on Sunday.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is making it a little easier for those who choose to drive. They’re suspending most road construction on major routes across the state.