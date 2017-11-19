Pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C – A pedestrian was struck and killed last night after being struck by a vehicle.

According to Fayetteville Police, they responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Meadowcroft Drive.

Fayetteville Police say the preliminary investigation reveals that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Ramsey Street when the pedestrian was struck by a 1999 Toyota traveling north on Ramsey Street. The pedestrian was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Fayetteville Police’s traffic unit at 910-433-1830 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.