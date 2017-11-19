Shoppers on high alert after kidnap attempt at NC Christmas show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Police continue to search for a man they say tried to kidnap a young girl Saturday during the Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte.

The girl was not hurt, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and parents were not taking any chances.

The Southern Christmas Show is dubbed the largest holiday shopping event in Charlotte.

The large number of people coming and going can make it somewhat of a challenge to keep up with family members, especially young kids. Police say a man tried to walk off with an 11-year-old girl at the Christmas show on Saturday, but ran off after witnesses approached him.

“It’s really scary to find out that someone would try to do that to a child,” said one holiday shopper.

CMPD increased the number of officers on hand at the expo after what happened to have more eyes and ears watching the thousands of show goers.

“I did see the police beef up, I appreciate that,” says one man who went shopping with his granddaughter to kick-start the holidays.

Some people put their own plan of safety into place as soon as they left the parking lot to head into the Christmas Show, simply taking matters into their own hand by using their cell phones.

“We got lost actually several times. That’s the good thing about having cell phones, we were able to track each other,” said a mother of two.

As many try to keep the holiday season merry and bright, keeping track of loved ones young and old even when shopping is now fresh on a lot of minds.

Organizers of the Southern Christmas Show released a statement following that attempted kidnapping say in part:

“Marketplace Events (MPE), producer of the 50th annual Southern Christmas Show, has proactively maintained numerous armed and highly trained security professionals throughout the venue every day – before, during and after show hours. On the final day of the show, we will open as planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be heightened security, as providing a safe and secure venue continues to be our highest priority.”

