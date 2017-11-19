Teravainen scores twice lifting Hurricanes over Islanders 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Teuvo Teravainen had two goals and an assist in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

Sebastian Aho added a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, extending his goals streak to four games after failing to score in his first 15 games of the season.

Elias Lindholm also scored for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward stopped 27 shots. John Tavares and Nick Leddy scored for New York, and Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves.

The Islanders beat Carolina 6-4 on Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Carolina led 3-1 after the first, outshooting the visitors 16-6.

Aho opened the scoring at 1:50, converting on a power play from the right circle with Teravainen on the primary assist. Teravainen made it 2-0 at 3:46, beating Halak from the left circle.

Leddy cut the lead to 2-1 with some fancy stickwork on a rush for an unassisted goal at 10:44.

Lindholm came back to put the Hurricanes up 3-1 in transition at 17:13.

Teravainen got his second of the night at 17:40 of the second, scoring on a power play.

Tavares cut it to 4-2 for New York when he got his 15th of the season on a follow shot at 13:13 of the third.

NOTES: Teravainen was playing in his 100th game for Carolina. … Islanders coach Doug Weight was a member of Carolina’s 2006 Stanley Cup championship team. … Islanders captain Andrew Ladd is a former Hurricane. … Islanders RW Cal Clutterbuck was out with an illness. … New York D and former Hurricane Dennis Seidenberg was a healthy extra along with teammate D Scott Mayfield. … Carolina C Victor Rask and D Haydn Fleury were healthy scratches. … The teams’ other meetings this season are in Raleigh on Feb. 16 and New York on March 18.

