1 dead in crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities were on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash along Louisburg Road (U.S. 401) in Raleigh on Sunday afternoon.

The wreck was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Calvary Drive, just north of the U.S. 401 and U.S. 1 split, police said.

A motorist was turning left from Calvary Drive onto northbound Louisburg Road and was struck in the intersection by a driver traveling southbound on Louisburg, police said.

Images from a CBS North Carolina reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and small sedan collided. Southbound lanes of Louisburg Road are closed.

Authorities said two people from each vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals. However, police later said the driver of one of the vehicles died.

There was no immediate word on the severity of injuries.