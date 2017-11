RALEIGH, N.C – Two people have non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a local Raleigh restaurant. Raleigh Police responded to a shooting call shortly before 2 a.m. at the Red Bowl Asian Bistro located in the Plantation Point Shopping Center, just off Capital Blvd. Police are currently investigating exactly how the shooting happened. No arrests have been made. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

