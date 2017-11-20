30 birds dead after fire at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue (John Sparks/WBTV)

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire broke out at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail Sunday night according to their Facebook page.

Rescue staffers say they have lost at least 30 birds and others will need treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.

The staff said that they were able to save some of the animals’ lives.

The fire reportedly started in an outlet in a barn that a bird room was connected to.

The rescue is asking for donations so that they can try to cover the cost of some medical expenses and repairs. They are specifically asking for oxygen concentrators.

Donations are asked to be made through Paypal.me/waterfowlrescue or donations@cwrescue.org.

