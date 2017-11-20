Burglar shot by Harnett County resident had just tried to kill someone, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies believe a resident shot and subdued a burglar on Sunday who had tried to kill someone in a shooting earlier the same night, authorities said.

About 9 p.m., a Robert Earl Gunn, 40, of Lillington, was shot four times as he stood outside a home on Evrin McNeill Street in the RNT Mobile Home Park in Bunnlevel, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Several rounds struck an occupied vehicle nearby, but the person in the car was not harmed, deputies said.

Gunn was taken to Central Harnett Hospital, then transferred to WakeMed, where he is in critical condition, deputies said.

Less than an hour later, 911 dispatchers received a call from a resident of Loraine Lane in Lillington saying that someone had been breaking into the caller’s home, and the caller had shot the burglar, deputies said.

Deputies identified the man shot in the incident as Raquan Moore, 21, of Lillington. He suffered one gunshot wound, deputies said.

Moore was taken to UNC Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe Moore was the person who had committed they shooting in the mobile home park, deputies said.

Deputies have secured warrants against Moore for one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, six counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the incident in the mobile home park.

Deputies secured warrants against Moore for one count of first-degree burglary for the incident in which he was shot.