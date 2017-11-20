Crocodile hits the beach outside Miami

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WNCN) — A crocodile was spotted on the beach in Hollywood, Florida, Monday morning, according to CBS Miami.

The television station reported that a crowd of curious beachgoers on the beach saw a “good-sized crocodile on the sand.”

CBS Miami’s helicopter flew over the scene and the station reported that a number of people were seen taking selfies with the crocodile in the background. Police were on hand to keep people from getting too close.

The American crocodile actually lives in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean and the northern end of their territory is in South Florida, so it’s not totally unusual to see the reptile, CBS Miami reported.

The American crocodile is known to be reclusive and shy. They live in brackish or saltwater areas and are occasionally encountered in freshwater sections of southeast Florida, according to the station.

“Crocodiles have always inspired fear and fascination not only because of their large size and fearsome teeth, but because of the aggressive reputations earned by their distant cousins in Australia and Africa. In reality, the American crocodile is so rare and shy of man that conflict with people rarely occurs,” according to a University of Florida study.

The American crocodile is listed as an endangered species by the U.S. and the State of Florida, according to CBS Miami.

The number of crocodiles in Florida has never been large. Researchers estimate a population of perhaps only 400 to 500 reptiles.