Fayetteville’s new $12.6M transit center now open

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new transit center opened in Fayetteville this morning.

City leaders said it will help people get to work, school or any of the city’s shopping and eating areas.

For the first time, there will be Sunday services. It’s expected that more than 1,200 peple will ride on an average Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city has had a temporary center since 2003, but now the Fayeteville Area System of Transit (FAST) is opening its new FAST multimodal center with a soft opening this morning.

Construction cost $12.6 million to build the 34,000 square foot facility with 16 bays.

Just a block from the Amtrak station, you’ll find Greyhound, Southeastern Coach and Megabus intercity bus lines.

The transit center opened at 5:30 a.m. and a ribbon cutting will be held next week.