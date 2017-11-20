Good luck: Santa Claus by appointment only at Macy’s in New York

NEW YORK (AP) – Santa Claus may be coming to town, but you’ll need a reservation to see him.

At Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street in New York, a chance to sit on Saint Nick’s lap is by appointment only this year, for the first time ever. Starting today, people can go online to sign up for a time slot from 30 minutes to five days in advance. No walk-ins are allowed.

Macy’s says the new arrangement is intended to cut down on wait times and make it easier to see the man in the red suit. The company says “Santa’s a popular guy, so the wait times to meet him have been quite long in previous years, especially on our busiest days.”