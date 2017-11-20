Governor offers $5,000 reward in Franklin County slaying

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information in a September killing in Youngsville.

Cooper announced Friday that the reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of Devin Cristofer Bilodeau, 21.

EARLIER: Man found dead from gunshot wound in Youngsville, deputies say

Bilodeau was at a home on Amanda Way in Youngsville with other people when two men entered the home and held everyone at gunpoint, according to the governor’s office.

“During the incident, Mr. Bilodeau was shot and died at the scene,” the governor’s office wrote.

The incident took place at approximately 10:26 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found Devin Christofer Bilodeau with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to call Franklin County Crime Stoppers at 919-496-7867 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.