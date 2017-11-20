‘I’ve been run off the road and robbed,’ Raleigh Burger King manager says in 911 call

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman whose car was rammed during a Monday morning hit-and-run robbery in Raleigh said the robber had a rifle when he approached her wrecked car and demanded money.

“The guy came and said, ‘I know you got the money. Give me the money,’ and then he pulled off,” the Burger King manager said in a 911 call, which was released Monday afternoon.

The crash and robbery occurred around 5:45 a.m. at Mars and Baugh streets, just off Capital Boulevard.

The manager of a Burger King was taking deposits to a bank. About a mile from the restaurant, the woman said that a white truck rear-ended her Ford Mustang and pinned it against a tree before a passenger in the truck robbed her.

“I’ve been run off the road and robbed,” the woman said at the beginning of the 911 call. “The car just knocked me from behind and I ran into the tree. I tried to back up … I can’t open the door.”

The 911 caller said that “it had to be two people” involved because a man came from the passenger side of the pickup truck ran to her window.

“I thought he was coming to see if I was OK,” the woman told a 911 operator.

“They took everything from my purse,” the woman said while sobbing throughout the call.

“I’m scared! Please help me,” she said.

On the 911 call, the woman said that she tried to back up and leave the scene, “but this car. I don’t know — but it’s messed up.”

The woman said that she did not see the driver of the truck.

Police said there was no danger to the neighborhood where the crime occurred. After arriving on scene, officers went door-to-door to try and speak with neighbors to check if they had seen anything.

Police said that they’re looking for a white truck with a tool box.

Police said no charges have been filed in the crash and that the suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.