Man mistakes brother for burglar, shoots him through door, deputies say

By Published:

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in the hospital after his brother accidentally shot him, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a home on Dickson Road in Blacksburg.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man mistook his brother for a burglar, and shot through his front door, hitting his brother.

The brother has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff says there is no threat to the public, but that the shooting is still under investigation.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s