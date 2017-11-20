NC family sues after boy, 5, killed in rotating restaurant

ATLANTA (AP/WNCN) — The family of a 5-year-old boy killed when he became caught in a rotating Atlanta restaurant is suing the company, saying it failed to prevent a “longstanding safety hazard.”

The lawsuit comes after Charlie Holt died in the Sun Dial, a restaurant atop the 73-story Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the child and his parents were visiting Atlanta from Charlotte, North Carolina, when his head was caught between a wall and table as the dining room rotated April 14.

The family was at a window seat when Holt wandered away from the table.

The lawsuit says the restaurant had no protections to stop children from getting close to a dangerous area, or to stop the floor’s rotation if a child became trapped.

Jeff Flaherty, a spokesman for parent firm Marriott International Inc., told the newspaper the company had no comment.

Days after the incident the boy’s parents released a statement that said, in part:

“The family asks for prayers and privacy right now to come to terms with this tragedy,” the statement read. “No words can express their loss. If you have a loved one, please give them an extra hug today.”