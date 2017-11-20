NC man facing murder charge in death of baby girl, sheriff says

SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) – A man is under arrest in connection with the death of a 16-month-old girl, the Robeson County Sheriff says.

Christian Troy Clark, 23, of Rennert Road in Shannon, which is about eight miles southwest of Hope Mills, is facing several charges.

The 16-month-old girl has been identified as Kinsley Shane Oxendine, who died over the weekend, officials said.

Clark is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, a news release said.

An autopsy report says Oxendine died as result of injuries from blunt force trauma.

Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealy said Oxendine had bruises all over her body.

Oxendine died in the hospital in Durham Saturday night after she was abused, Robeson County Sheriff says.

Initial reports told WBTW the girl was 14-months-old, but Sealy has since corrected that information.

According to Sealy, Oxendine was first taken to a hospital in Lumberton before being taken to Duke Medical Center in Durham Friday around 6 p.m.

Sealy said Oxendine was picked up by EMS on Rennert Road and taken to the hospital.

Clark is being held without bail.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.