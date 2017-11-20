1 airlifted after Person County deputy involved in vehicle crash, sheriff says

By Published: Updated:

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Person County deputy and another person were injured when the deputy crashed Monday morning, officials said

The crash happened at 10:34 a.m. on Oxford Road just east of Reuben Allen Road, Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said in a news release.

The deputy was on the way to another vehicle crash when the wreck happened, Jones said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

A personal vehicle took Deputy Trey Hunt to Person Memorial Hospital where he was still being treated for “minor injuries” when Jones sent a news release at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The other injured person was airlifted to Duke Medical Center.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s