1 airlifted after Person County deputy involved in vehicle crash, sheriff says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Person County deputy and another person were injured when the deputy crashed Monday morning, officials said

The crash happened at 10:34 a.m. on Oxford Road just east of Reuben Allen Road, Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said in a news release.

The deputy was on the way to another vehicle crash when the wreck happened, Jones said.

A personal vehicle took Deputy Trey Hunt to Person Memorial Hospital where he was still being treated for “minor injuries” when Jones sent a news release at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The other injured person was airlifted to Duke Medical Center.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.