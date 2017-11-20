Police: Dad killed in NC stabbing, 8-year-old son beaten, cut

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WFMY) – A man was stabbed and killed at a home in Ramseur Monday morning during a a break-in.
Ramseur police say a call came in around 2:42 a.m. on the 500 block of Columbia Avenue for an “unknown medical condition.”
Police found a man stabbed to death and his 8-year-old son assaulted. The son’s injuries included bruising, abrasions and a laceration to the arm, but weren’t life-threatening. Police believe someone kicked in the back door, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim to death in a room near the back of the house. The son ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
