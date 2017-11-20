Police: Dad killed in NC stabbing, 8-year-old son beaten, cut

By Published:
The scene of the killing (Kandace Redd/WFMY News 2 photo)

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WFMY) – A man was stabbed and killed at a home in Ramseur Monday morning during a a break-in.

Ramseur police say a call came in around 2:42 a.m. on the 500 block of Columbia Avenue for an “unknown medical condition.”

Police found a man stabbed to death and his 8-year-old son assaulted. The son’s injuries included bruising, abrasions and a laceration to the arm, but weren’t life-threatening. Police believe someone kicked in the back door, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim to death in a room near the back of the house. The son ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s