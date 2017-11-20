Raleigh college student says woman jumped in car, demanded ride



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A college student in Raleigh is warning others after she says a woman forced herself into her car.

Hayley Hillison said she was at a traffic light Friday afternoon in downtown Raleigh – at the intersection of West and Morgan streets – when a woman spotted her, ran across the road, reached through the window and jumped in.

“She was like, ‘I’m one with the good Lord and I feel that you’re with the good Lord, too and I need a ride. My father just died. I’m not from here. My daughter’s at Bruegger’s Bagels. She’s 9 years old. She has type 1 diabetes,’” Hillison said, describing the woman’s story, which she said grew more complex and contradictory.

Hillison said she was frozen with fear and complied.

“I have someone in my car who I don’t know, don’t trust,” she said.

They drove to Avent Ferry Road.

“At this point I was in fight or flight mode to survive because I didn’t know what she was capable,” she said.

Bruegger’s Bagels employees said they knew of the woman.

“She comes in quite often, but she never buys anything. She just sits for a few hours and then leaves. And, it’s the first time I’ve ever heard that she’s done this,” said employee Joel Muhammad. “She’s never been disruptive with the customers. She’s never gone out of her way to make a scene.”

Hillison, though, said she’s heard other students say it’s happened to them and that it nearly happened to someone she knows on Sunday.

“Luckily her brother was there, so the lady went away,” she said.

As for Hillison’s case, she said the woman took off with some change and clothes, but circled back after Hillison’s parents arrived, but before police got there.

“I hear her voice and I turn around and I was like, ‘That’s her!'”

She said the woman even talked with Hillison’s parents before jumping on a bus.

The criminal justice major said she’ll take away lifelong lessons, such as driving off as fast as possible away from someone approaching her car.

“From this, I have learned to keep my windows up in downtown Raleigh,” she said.

And, the experience left her with nightmares, a need to carry protection and the memory of one haunting phrase.

“She made one comment that will stick with me for the rest of my life. She said, ‘See, sweetie, didn’t I leave you in one piece?’ I was like, ‘Yea… you did.'”

Hillison said she did not think to call police sooner, so officers arrived a couple of hours after the incident.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Raleigh police to get answers about the suspect’s history and police response.

Muhammad said things will be different if the woman comes back to Bruegger’s.

“I’ll have to inform the police that she has come because she can’t be allowed back in the store,” he said.

As for what Hillison wants to see happen with the woman, she said, “I’d like her to get help and see that she has a better life in the end.”