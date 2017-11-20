Sunny but chilly to start Thanksgiving week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Bright sunshine was around on Sunday and it allowed temperatures to reach the upper 50s during the day.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high an official high of 64 which occurred around 2 am. The daytime high was 59 after a morning low of 51. Fayetteville had an official high of 67 around 4 a.m. The daytime high in Fayetteville was 63 after a morning low of 56. The normal high this time of year is 63 with a normal low of 40.

High pressure will move in over central North Carolina Sunday night and winds will die out. This will allow temperatures to drop to around freezing by Monday morning. It will be sunny on Monday as the high pressure stays close by. It will be milder on Tuesday as a southerly flow sets up across the state. A trough of low pressure will slide by Tuesday night; so a bit of rain will be possible. A cold front will sweep through early on Wednesday and clear the rain chances out to sea.

Thanksgiving is now looking mostly sunny as high pressure will build in from the north. It will be quite chilly with highs only in the lower 50s on Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear on Black Friday; but for early shoppers, temperatures will start around freezing again. Next Saturday will be milder with highs back to 60. It looks like a dry cold front will move through next Saturday night; so, next Sunday should be chillier again, but remain mostly sunny.

Tonight will be clear and cold. The overnight low will be 31. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Monday will be sunny. The high will be 57; winds will be northwest then become southwest 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night will be mostly clear and cold. The overnight low will be 32. Winds will become light out of the south.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and milder. The high will be 62; winds will be south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night will be mostly cloudy with a bit of rain possible. The overnight low will be 46. Winds will become northwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be 58; winds will be north around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and chilly. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 35.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be 54; after a morning low 32.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 36.

Next Sunday will be mostly sunny and chillier. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 40.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

