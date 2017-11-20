Tests at Durham high school don’t find any new TB

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tests failed to turn up any new cases of active tuberculosis at Durham’s Northern High School, officials said.

“We have not identified any other students or staff at Northern High School with active TB disease in this ongoing investigation,” said Arlene Seña, medical director, DCoDPH. “We will begin our second round of testing soon among the individuals who were potentially exposed to TB. We ask for patience during the completion of this process.”

EARLIER: More than 200 potentially exposed to tuberculosis at Durham’s Northern High, officials say

The second round of tests is expected to happen about eight weeks after the first testing.

A student at Northern High School was discovered to have a case of pulmonary tuberculosis on Oct. 11. The student was kept out of school after the discovery, but officials said 266 people, including students and staff might have been exposed, officials said.

Tuberculosis is spread by people coughing, speaking, sneezing or doing similar things, and confined spaces such as classrooms can increase the risk of exposure. The disease is treatable, but can be fatal if left untreated.