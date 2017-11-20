Wake Forest park namesake offers $1,000 reward in vandalism case

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who had a recently-vandalized park in Wake Forest named after him has offered a reward to catch whoever left deep tire marks throughout the park last week.

Sometime Thursday night, at least one vehicle was driven through Joyner Park, causing damage to the grass in many areas.

Wake Forest officials estimate the damage will cost “thousands of dollars” to repair.

E. Carroll Joyner called town officials Monday “expressing his disappointment that someone would cause so much damage,” a Wake Forest news release said.

Some of the affected areas in the park may have to be closed while repairs are made.

Joyner offered a $1,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information concerning the vandalism of Joyner Park should call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.