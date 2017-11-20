Woman robbed in Raleigh after car rear-ended, pinned against tree, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed after her car was rear-ended and pinned against a tree Monday morning.

The crash and robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. at Mars and Baugh streets, just off Capital Boulevard.

According to police, the victim said that a white truck rear-ended her Ford Mustang and pinned it against a tree before the driver robbed her.

Police said there’s no danger to the neighborhood where the crime occurred. After arriving on scene, officers went door-to-door to try and speak with neighbors to check if they had seen anything.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the woman was injured or the identity of the victim.

Police did not say if the victim knew the identity of the driver, only that they’re looking for a white truck with a tool box. It’s not clear at this time if the suspect was armed with a weapon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.