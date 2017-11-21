Woman at Walmart hit by gunfire from Rocky Mount mall

The area near the shooting in Rocky Mount Tuesday. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot Tuesday afternoon after gunfire came from a nearby mall in Rocky Mount, police said.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. near Golden East Crossing mall on North Wesleyan Boulevard.

Rocky Mount police said the woman was the “unintended victim” while she was across Jeffreys Road at Walmart.

Police said that an “altercation” at the mall led to the gunfire.

The victim, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to Rocky Mount police.

No other information was released.

