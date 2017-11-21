CBS News fires Charlie Rose amid sexual misconduct report

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News fires Charlie Rose following sexual misconduct allegations.

Charlie Rose’s co-hosts on “CBS This Morning” sharply condemned Rose Tuesday after the airing of sexual misconduct allegations that included groping female staffers and walking around naked in front of them, saying that it’s a time of reckoning in society.

“This has to end,” said Norah O’Donnell.

The morning show — normally hosted by Rose, O’Donnell and Gayle King — was down to the two women and the accusations against their colleague was their lead story. CBS suspended Rose following Monday’s Washington Post story about him and PBS also halted distribution of his nightly interview show.

Rose was fired effective immediately Tuesday, CBS News President David Rhodes said.

“There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace,” said Rhodes.

Rose has been one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” since 2012 and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.” PBS and Bloomberg also suspended airings of Rose’s nightly interview show after the Washington Post was published.

PBS also severed ties with Rose on Tuesday.

Rose has interviewed newsmakers in the media, entertainment, business and politics weeknights on PBS’ schedule since 1991.

PBS had suspended his show late Monday.