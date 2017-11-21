Durham sees violent crime increase this year, but murders way down

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Violent crimes and property crimes are up in Durham, but city leaders say the numbers can be misleading with how much the city has improved dealing with crime over the last few years.

Monday, Durham Police Chief Cerelyn Davis presented the third quarter crime report to city council. Davis says violent crimes are up 4 percent, and property crimes are up by 6 percent.

Davis says a new task force focused on robbery, specifically commercial robberies and robberies with guns, is working to lower those numbers.

However, mayor-elect and current city council member, Steve Schewel, says when it comes to fighting crime, focusing on the numbers is not the most important.

“Here’s the thing to remember about crime statistics and this is by far the most important thing, they go up and down. They go up and down every quarter. And if you’re just looking at a quarter you’re making a big mistake,” said Schewel.

Schewel says despite an elevated numbers in crimes this past quarter, over the last 20 years he has seen crime steadily decline.

He says in the short time Davis has run the Durham Police Department, she has created stronger relationships with police and the community

“We’re making some really good decisions and she is doing a great job leading us. I have a lot of confidence in her leadership,” said Schewel.

Even though total violent crime is up this year, Davis says homicides are down by nearly 47 percent this year compared to last year.

She says aggravated assaults are also down.