Fayetteville teen cut puppy’s head off during domestic dispute, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old Fayetteville man used a hatchet to decapitate a puppy during a domestic incident Nov. 17, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said.

A woman went to the hospital and complained of pains in her neck after she said she was choked by her boyfriend, 18-year-old Antonio Hollywood Campbell, the sheriff wrote.

The woman told officials she was at her boyfriend’s house on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville when she became upset with Campbell. She went to the bathroom and called her mother for a ride.

Campbell then began accusing his girlfriend of “talking to” other men and took her phone from her.

Wright said Campbell pushed the woman face-down on a bed and sat her back. He then began to squeeze her neck.

The woman wrestled herself away from Campbell, but he again grabbed her by the throat, the sheriff said.

Campbell squeezed her neck so hard she could not breathe and lost her vision, Wright said.

The sheriff also said the victim detailed an incident in which Campbell said “Well, if you ain’t gonna be with me, then I am going to kill the dog.”

Campbell is accused of using a leash to swing the dog around in the air and also attaching the leash to a vehicle and dragging the animal, Wright said.

Campell then placed the puppy between two cinder blocks and used a hatchet to decapitate the dog, according to authorities.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Campbell’s home on Monday, and detectives located the cinder block, hatchet, and remains of the puppy.

They also found a sawed off shotgun, the sheriff wrote.

Campbell was charged with domestic violence felony strangulation for the assault on the woman, animal cruelty and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

A judge set Campbell’s bond at $137,500 secured.