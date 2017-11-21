Girl injured as car crashes into Apex home

The car in the home along Kinship Lane in Apex. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A car slammed into a home in Apex on Tuesday night, injuring a girl who was inside the house, officials say.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Kinship Lane, which is in a neighborhood off Apex Barbecue Road near Beaver Creek.

Apex police said a 4-year-old girl was hit when the car went into the home. Police say the little girl was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police say it’s unclear why the driver crashed into the house. Medics are checking on the driver at the scene.

