Massive new Cary mosque inches toward completion

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been years in the making – one of the largest mosques in North Carolina is being built in Cary.

Upon entry of the unfinished mosque, Islamic Association member Abdullah Khadra sings under the dome.

The dome is in place and the groundwork has been laid.

It’s been almost 10 years in the making but construction of the permanent home for the Islamic Association of Cary is far from complete.

“We will welcome all people here from all religions all walks of life, believers and unbelievers. It doesn’t matter. This is a house of God,” Khadra said.

Steel posts in place outline the rooms for the mosque.

The windows and AC system are installed – all from donated money.

Khadra showed CBS North Carolina’s Sharon Tazewell the main floor called the Mashalla which is the main prayer hall for daily services.

“Here on the sides, there will be classrooms,” Khadra said.

Their goal is to complete the first of three floors by May 2018 and start utilizing daily what will become one of the largest Islamic Centers in North Carolina.

The third floor will be exclusive for the sisters.

Men will primarily occupy the first floor.

That floor will also be used for conferences, events and ceremonies like weddings.

He showed Tazewell where the kitchen and cafeteria will be built.

Khadra said the electricity, plumbing and sprinkler system still need to be completed.

“How much money would you say is still needed to complete the mosque?” Tazewell asked.

“To complete, I expect about $1 million,” he responds.

Khadra says it’ll be a moment of joy and happiness when they officially open.

“Because this is dearer to us than our own house is,” he said.

A house for all people to enjoy and learn from each other.

“It will be a place of promoting peace and co-existence,” Khadra said.

Once the building is complete, the next step is to add an outdoor play area. Click this link if you’d like to donate.

If you have a crowdfunding story you’d like CBS North Carolina viewers to know about, send Sharon an email.