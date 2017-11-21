NC family mourns 16-month-old ‘little angel’ who died after abuse reports

SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) – A 16-month-old Robeson County girl who died after bruises were found all over her body was recently placed in her grandmother’s care because of “living conditions,” officials and family members say.

Sheriff Ken Sealey said Kinsley Oxendine Scott died Saturday at Duke Medical Center in Durham, one day after the badly-bruised child was brought to a Lumberton hospital.

Christian Clark, 23, of Shannon, faces charges of first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse. Clark is currently jailed without bond.

PREVIOUS: NC man facing murder charge in death of baby girl, sheriff says

A press release from the sheriff’s office did not say how Clark is connected to the child. Sheriff Sealey said an autopsy found the child died from blunt force trauma.

James Hunt, the great-grandfather of Kinsley Oxendine Scott, spoke with WBTW.

He explained that just three months ago his daughter, Dorann Hunt, was given guardianship of the 16-month-old girl. James Hunt said the toddler was placed in Dorann’s care because of “living conditions” the child was in prior to Dorann Hunt taking the child in.

Hunt said he has only slept five hours in the last three days.

He said can’t stop wondering what happened to Kinsley Oxendine Scott.

“She looked like a little baby doll when she was sleeping — now she’s gone,” said Hunt. “I can’t figure out why she’s gone. I can’t figure out why somebody could do something to a small baby like this.”

Hunt says Kinsley Oxendine Scott’s mom never married. He called Kinsley “Baby K” because she was the youngest of his three great grandkids.

“She was a little angel,” said Hunt. “You just don’t know what you did to a family to do something like this. It’s very heartbreaking and it’s something that you just don’t, I don’t know if I’ll ever get over this.”

Hunt said Kinsley Oxendine Scott spent the weekend with other family members, and now the Department of Social Services is examining her two sisters following the weekend tragedy.

“That was the last time I saw ‘Baby K’ was Thursday before she left. I haven’t seen her anymore,” said Hunt.

Hunt said he can’t leave his porch until he finds the answers.

“If I look and search long enough, with the help of God, I will get it. It will come to me. I’ll get the answers. When I get the answers, it might ease me off but it won’t take this crack out of my heart. I’ll always have that,” Hunt said with tears in his eyes.

The family says a GoFundMe page has not been set up by the family. If people want to donate, only donate to the Locklear and Son Funeral Home.