NC college student killed in crash while home for Thanksgiving break

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — A Jacksonville man died in a four-vehicle crash Monday that is still under investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department.

Justin Gordon, 23, died in the wreck.

Gordon was a student at North Carolina Wesleyan College, according to officials at the school.

At about 7:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash on Western Boulevard near Faculty Drive.

Officers said a 2001 Ford Mustang driven by Gordon was traveling north on Western Boulevard in the middle lane.

A 2015 Ford Focus, operated by Chayton Estle, 19, of Camp Lejeune, was traveling north on Western Boulevard in the right lane.

The Mustang side-swiped the Ford Focus, causing Gordon to lose control of the Mustang, police said.

Gordon’s vehicle continued to travel across three lanes into the path of a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Anthony Santiago, 78, of Midway Park, who was traveling south on Western Boulevard in the left lane.

The front of the pickup truck struck the passenger side door of Gordon’s Mustang.

A 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, operated by Haley Gray, 22, of Tarawa Terrace, was traveling behind Santiago’s pick-up truck and was unable to stop. As a result, the front of Gray’s 2015 Chevrolet Sonic struck the rear of Santiago’s vehicle.

Gordon was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital, where police said he died as a result of his injuries.

Santiago was transported for medical evaluation of his injuries. Neither Estle, Gray or the passengers in their vehicles were medically transported.

Wesleyan officials said Gordon had just arrived home for Thanksgiving break when the crash occurred.

The president of the university, Dr. Dewey G. Clark released a statement about Gordon’s death:

It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the death of a member of our Wesleyan family. Justin Gordon, a student from Jacksonville, NC, was killed in a car accident last evening after he arrived home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

While classes will not be canceled today, the Trustees Board Room will be open with staff available for those who want to talk, seek counseling or be with others in mourning and remembrance, While classes are being held in the Chapel most of the day, the Chapel will be open from 11:30-12:30 with a brief service planned by Dr. Drum at 12:30. The prayer room in the Chapel will be open all day.

A campus memorial we be held at some point next week with details to be released at a later time. May God come to us at this time of grief and in His grace may He shed peace and comfort to Justin’s family and friends. On behalf of the Wesleyan family, we extend our deepest condolences to the families.”

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact JPD Corporal Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6442 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.