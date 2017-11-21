Raleigh to move forward with bikeshare program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with a bikeshare program.

City leaders have been considering the program for several years, but finally decided to move forward in summer of 2016 after securing a $2 million federal grant to get the program up and running.

The city has chosen the company Bewegen Technologies, Inc to run the bike share program.

In addition to the federal grant, Wake County has contributed $200,000 to help with the cost. The City of Raleigh would have to contribute $167,722 to help implement the program.

The City hopes to have it up and running by May or June.

