Wake County Schools Superintendent Merrill to retire in Feb. 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County School Superintendent Dr. Jim Merrill announced at a meeting Tuesday night that he’s leaving his position to retire effective Feb. 1, 2018.

“I believe our schools are in a good place, notwithstanding some challenges like growth, funding and legislative mandates,” Merrill said in a letter announcing his decision.

Merrill worked for Wake County schools for 16 years before leaving to work in other schools systems. Merrill began as superintendent of Wake County Schools on Aug. 1, 2013.

Along with his resignation letter, the school board noted Merrill recently received a $6,300 pay raise and a $6,200 bonus.

Merrill’s letter also included a response from Monika Johnson-Hostler, the chairwoman of the Wake County Board of Education.

“While we aren’t ready for his retirement, we recognize as a thoughtful leader he has given this significant thought and planning,” the statement from Johnson-Hostler said in part.

Click below to enlarge and read the letter and Johnson-Hostler’s response: