Warrant: Apex man charged with raping ‘physically helpless’ woman

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is accused of raping a woman while she was “physically helpless,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS North Carolina.

Lanious Hume III, 25, of the 2000 block of Jerimouth Drive, was arrested Monday night and is charged with one felony county of second-degree forcible rape and two felony counts of second-degree forcible sex offense.

According to the Wake County arrest warrant, Hume “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did carnally know and abuse” the victim, “who was at the time physically helpless.”

The warrant also states that Hume “engage[d] in a sex offense with [the victim] who was at the time physically helpless.”

The crimes are said to have occurred on Nov. 9, according to the warrant.

Hume is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $450,000 secured bond.