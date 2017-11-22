12-year-old Fayetteville girl missing after not coming home from friend’s house

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping them find a 12-year-old girl who never returned home from her friend’s house after school on Tuesday.

Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Murchison Road around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a missing person report.

A preliminary investigation shows that Kierra Perry, 12, a student at Luther Nick Jerald’s Middle School, never returned home after she left to go to the home of a friend from school. When Kierra’s mother awoke Tuesday night, she realized Kierra wasn’t home, police said. The mother was unable to find the friend’s home.

Officers and detectives are now searching to find where Kierra Perry’s friend lives. They are asking the public for any help that may lead to finding Perry or her friend.

Perry is described as a 12-year-old black female who is approximately 5 foot 3, weighs 130 pounds, has short hair (the photo provided shows her with long hair), and brown eyes. Perry was last seen wearing a hoodie, blue jeans, pink/gray Nike shoes and a purple backpack.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Kierra Perry, they are asked to immediately call 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.