Cary pickpockets targeting older women in grocery stores, officials say

Cary, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary officials are asking the public to help them find a group of people suspected of stealing wallets out of the purses of older women who are grocery shopping.

The most recent incident was Nov. 18 in the 1100 block of Tryon Village Drive.

“A woman was engaged in conversation with one of the suspects in the group while another member of the group stole the wallet from the woman’s purse,” officials wrote. “After calmly leaving the grocery store, the suspects went to businesses in the immediate area to make large purchases like gift cards and electronics.”

Officials say similar incidents, which could be related, happened Oct. 25 in the 1200 block of Northwest Maynard Road. In that case, the suspects used a silver Chrysler Pacifica to leave the scene. Another incident happened in the same place Nov. 11. In an incident Nov. 15 in the 7100 block of O’Kelly Chapel Road, the perpetrators used a red Dodge Caravan.

Combining surveillance photos and witness accounts, police believe a white man in his mid-30s, a white woman between 40 and 50 and one or two black woman between 30 and 40 are involved.

The common thread in the crimes is a man who has females assisting him, Cary police Lt. Bruce Dale said.

“While the crime pattern has been for these snatchings to occur at grocery stores, it’s important that shoppers remain vigilant wherever they make their purchases,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call police at (919) 469-4012 or Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.