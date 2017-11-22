Judge denies request to lower bond for UNC tree fire suspect

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Bond will remain at $200,000 for the former UNC student charged in connection with a fire and explosion on the Chapel Hill campus earlier in November.

Judge Scarlett Beverly denied the request to lower Joshua Edwards’ bond.

Edwards’ family wanted a bond reduction so he could receive mental health treatment in Davidson County. Beverly said she wanted to see a plan for that treatment before considering reducing bond.

He spent several days in a hospital for mental evaluation following the incident on November 2.

Edwards, 24, faces charges of:

Felony count of “malicious use of explosives to inflict injury”

Felony count of “malicious use of explosives to damage property”

Felony count of “assembling a weapon of mass destruction”

Felony count of “setting fire to grass / grassland”

Felony count of “assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury”

Felony count of “filing a false police report”

UNC astronomy professor Dan Reichart suffered severe burns while attempting to extinguish flames at the trunk of the legendary Davie Poplar tree at the university’s historic McCorkle Place.