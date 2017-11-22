Police corral wayward Brier Creek porker



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh animal control officers collared an unusual suspect Tuesday at Brier Creek — a pig.

The porcine fugitive had been spotted in the area for about two weeks, said Kelcey Holloway.

“A little, black pot-bellied pig, just kind of hanging around snorting through all the brush over there,” said Taylor Pull.

“My co-worker said, ‘Yo, is that a pig?’ I was like, ‘Yo.’ And I got too hype, like a little too hype. I was like, ‘Yo it’s a — pig,'” Holloway said.

She said her own attempt to catch the pig was unsuccessful.

“I was like, ‘Oh, little piggy! And then, like, I kind of, like, tried to step forward,” she said. “And then it was like, ‘Choo choo choo!'”

She added, “Oh my God! It’s a freakin’ pig! He was so cute!”

The animal is now resting comfortably at an animal control facility. The pig’s family has been contacted and will soon pick the pig up.