Beautiful but chilly Thanksgiving Day



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Happy Thanksgiving from CBS North Carolina! A cold front moved through yesterday bringing cool air for today and Black Friday. Skies will be sunny, but temperatures will be below average for late November.

Skies will stay mostly sunny on Black Friday, but for early shoppers, tempera tures will start around the freezing mark. Saturday will be warmer with highs back to near 60. Another dry cold front will move through Saturday night, cooling temperatures back into the 50s by Sunday and next Monday.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and chilly. The high will be 52.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with a low of 33.

Black Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 58, after a morning low 33. There is a chance of a few showers very late Friday night and early Saturday morning, but most of the weekend will be dry.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 38.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and chillier. The high will be 54, after a morning low of 40.

Monday will be sunny and cold. The high will be 51, after a morning low of 32.

Tuesday will partly sunny and cool with a high of 60, after a morning low of 34.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 64 after a morning low of 43.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.

